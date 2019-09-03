Captain Fashion Sakala says they are looking forward to delivering at home against Congo-Brazzaville in Wednesday’s 2019 U23 AFCON final round, first leg qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The match will kickoff at 18h00 and will be live on ZNBC TV.

Both sides are unbeaten heading into the deciding qualifying stage on the road to Egypt.

Zambia head into the last round after beating Malawi 1-0 home and away in the last round in March in which Fashion scored over both legs.

Congo on the other hand beat Burundi 2-1 at home in their last leg to advance via the same aggregate margin.

“To be honest there is no pressure on us; I think it is just time for us to deliver. I really trust our team and everyone is working hard,” Fashion said.

“As a player, and as an individual, there is nothing like pressure.

“I am not going to play alone but we going as team and we are going to fight together and hoping for a home win.”

The final leg is set for September 8 at Congo’s lucky home pitch of Pointe Noir.

