Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for bilateral talks.

In a special meeting, Zambia and Saudi Arabia reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

Ambassador Malanji who is currently visiting the Kingdom was received by his Saudi Arabian counterpart Dr.Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf.

The meeting was attended by Saudi’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, Director General of the African Department at the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Oweir and Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Zambia Osama bin Mohammed Karanshi and Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba.

Zambia established bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2013 but had a Consulate earlier.

This is contained in a statement made available by Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Huzaifa Jada

