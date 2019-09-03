Following the recent escalation of xenophobic attacks by South African nationals on Zambians and other Africans in that country, Secretary General of Zambia’s Ruling Party, the Patriotic Front (PF), Hon Davies Mwila, has written to his South African counterpart Comrade Ace Magashule; Secretary General of the ruling African National Congress of the Republic of South Africa, urging the ANC lead South Africans in a _“new kind of struggle”_- against xenophobic oppression in South Africa.

In the letter dated 3rd September 2019, Hon Mwila recalled that Africans across the continent in general and Zambia in particular, provided refuge and solace to their exiled South African brothers and sisters, as they stood shoulder to shoulder with them in very trying circumstances during the Apartheid era.

He recalled that Zambians and other Africans sacrificed their lives to liberate South Africa from the shackles of the Apartheid Regime. _“A significant multitude of Zambians and other Africans paid the ultimate price as their blood inter-mingled in death with the blood of their South African comrades”_.

The PF Secretary General said it was against this background that the Patriotic Front had followed _“with deep concern and great trepidation”_ reports of increasing xenophobic violence by South African nationals on Zambians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Mr Mwila further said that the xenophobic acts were against the spirit of the liberation struggle and the values of a liberated South Africa, adding that xenophobia was against universal African value system of _“Ubuntu”_.

Making reference to the values and legacy of Nelson Mandela, the letter stated that _“xenophobia was diametrically opposed to the values of the Patriarch of the ANC and the founding father of a democratic South Africa”_.

The PF Secretary General also emphasised that although PF and Zambians in general appreciated that the shared historical tragedies of Apartheid did not place Zambians and other Africans above the law in a modern day South Africa, and that while _“their common history with their South Africans counterparts did not compromise the status of RSA citizens in their own country”_, it was very important that _“the basic Human Rights of Zambians and other Africans, and their very humanity need to be protected- no matter how foreign they may be”_.

Hon Mwila concluded his moral call to the ANC by appealing to the oldest liberation movement in Africa to use all means within its influence and power _“to lead the people of Mzansi in the struggle against xenophobia”_.

He signed off expressing confidence that the ANC and the people of South Africa would prevail over xenophobia.

Police have arrested scores of people in South Africa’s commercial capital, Johannesburg, after protesters looted what appeared to be foreign-owned shops and set fire to cars and buildings.

At least 70 people were arrested, the police said in a statement on Monday,in the second outbreak of urban rioting in a week.

Hundreds of people marched in Johannesburg’s Central Business District (CBD) earlier in the day, demanding foreigners leave, according to local news agency News 24.

However,officials dismissed reports that the ongoing attacks were xenophobic.

“Xenophobia is just an excuse that is being used by people to commit criminal acts,” Police Minister Bheki Cele told reporters on Monday afternoon. “It is not xenophobia, but pure criminality.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama reacted strongly to the scenes of violence on Monday.

“Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection,” he said on Twitter. “Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

Truck drivers in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) started a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest against the employment of foreign drivers. KZN police said 11 trucks blocked the road to Richards Bay Harbour, one of the deepest natural harbours in Africa.

They told AFP news agency that at least four vehicles had been torched.

At least 20 people had been arrested “in connection with incidents related to protests within the trucking industry”, KZN police said.

Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, police chief for KZN province, said they had intensified patrols along major routes.

Sipho Zungu, chairman of the All Truck Drivers Foundation, told AFP his group had had “nothing to do with the strike”, but stressed that it was fighting for the employment of South African drivers.

“People of South Africa are hungry, they are sitting at home.. while companies in South Africa are employing foreigners … [because] its cheap labour. We are hungry and angry,” Zungu told AFP.

South Africa’s Road Freight Association told local media in June that more than 200 people have been killed in attacks on foreign truck drivers since March 2018.

[Read 524 times, 524 reads today]