Reject Constitutional Amendment Bill
We have made it clear that we do not and will never support the proposed retrogressive proposed Amendment Bill 10 because it does not serve the interest of the people of the Zambia but that of Edgar Lungu and his party, says UPND Chairman, Mutale Nalumango.
Mrs. Nalumango said many questions that arise out of the proposed bill has left many Zambians wondering as to whether the proposed Bills are meant to perpetuate the stay of PF into office or to stifle the existence of the opposition as well as a lack of consensus building makes the process a flawed and “crazy” one.
She said the PF were acting like a “clever” regime which uses tricks to formulate laws that would please a smaller section of society in order to paint a picture that the large section of society were in favour.
Ms Nalumango also wondered why the PF didn’t “lose” during the NDF if the forum was not politicized.
She was speaking when she featured on Prime TV’s “Day Break” programme this morning.
She said that UPND has taken a stance against Bill 10 because it arose out of a PF led National Dialogue Forum (NDF) which subverted the original channel meant to address the governance issues including electoral conflicts that arose out of the disputed 2016 general elections.
“There are a number of proposals such as mixed member proportion which are meant to hoodwink Zambians into thinking that the process is good for Zambians. And the deletion of non-compulsory acquisition of property which are a proceeds of crime by Government will only lead to unrestrained crime by PF officials,” she said.
She also stated that the party has made tremendous strides in Party mobilisation despite the hostile political environment currently prevailing in the country.
“We should have enough space to propagate what we stand for because the Constitution allows for our existence as opposition political parties. But the only challenge that we have is that the PF has made the democratic space for us very small through the abuse and misapplication of the Public Order Act (POA) and many other unprogressive laws that are meant to clamp down on freedoms of movement, association and assembly,” said Mrs. Nalumango.
She also said that there is need to find ways and means of addressing the current hunger situation in the country and that the UPND sympathized with the suffering Zambians who were at the point of starvation.
She however stressed that having an inept meteorological Department that was not able to forecast the weather accurately made the current hunger situation worse.
She said had Lungu heeded Hichilema’s warning of El Niño and he would have prevented the food emergency crisis that has rocked the country.
On the NAREP leader’s resignation as Party President yesterday, Mrs. Nalumango said the move by Mr Chipimo was his democratic right that should be respected by all well-meaning Zambians.
On the allegations that the UPND has been supporting the move by the small scale farmers to sell their maize to private buyers and not FRA, Mrs. Nalumango said the Patriotic Front has made farmers more vulnerable with no alternative left but to sell to anyone with ready cash available.
Bana Nalumango mama please dont make yourself a laughing stock out there, UPND inasila kudala. You have your MPs who do absolutely nothing but only get instructions to walk out of parliament whenever you small god coughs. Tell us, why are you still talking about Bill 10 outside parliament when you had the ability and opportunity to represent the views of your people in that August House? No one takes UPND clowns seriously. Currently, there is serious hunger in most parts of Southern Province and yet your HH doesnt want the UPND MPs to engage Government, then who are you blaming to subject innocent people to such death threatening hunger? Its your HH, deal with him by telling him that the hatred for President Lungu should not be extended to innocent people in Southern Province. Let the MPs…
I hv chosen to maintain a low profile on this one. I trust that those better informed than me are doing it in good faith when they speak out, that is with noble intentions. But I get disappointed when nothing happens to narrow disagreements. Why is the PF afraid of those who disagree with them? Whose constitution is it anyway?
Let the MPs free interact and present their case to government period. People of Southern Province must wake up and revolt against HH, he doesnt own them. Why is HH stopping his MPs from asking Government to intervene in this crises? Ati HH forward, nonsense!!