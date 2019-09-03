Reject Constitutional Amendment Bill

We have made it clear that we do not and will never support the proposed retrogressive proposed Amendment Bill 10 because it does not serve the interest of the people of the Zambia but that of Edgar Lungu and his party, says UPND Chairman, Mutale Nalumango.

Mrs. Nalumango said many questions that arise out of the proposed bill has left many Zambians wondering as to whether the proposed Bills are meant to perpetuate the stay of PF into office or to stifle the existence of the opposition as well as a lack of consensus building makes the process a flawed and “crazy” one.

She said the PF were acting like a “clever” regime which uses tricks to formulate laws that would please a smaller section of society in order to paint a picture that the large section of society were in favour.

Ms Nalumango also wondered why the PF didn’t “lose” during the NDF if the forum was not politicized.

She was speaking when she featured on Prime TV’s “Day Break” programme this morning.

She said that UPND has taken a stance against Bill 10 because it arose out of a PF led National Dialogue Forum (NDF) which subverted the original channel meant to address the governance issues including electoral conflicts that arose out of the disputed 2016 general elections.

“There are a number of proposals such as mixed member proportion which are meant to hoodwink Zambians into thinking that the process is good for Zambians. And the deletion of non-compulsory acquisition of property which are a proceeds of crime by Government will only lead to unrestrained crime by PF officials,” she said.

She also stated that the party has made tremendous strides in Party mobilisation despite the hostile political environment currently prevailing in the country.

“We should have enough space to propagate what we stand for because the Constitution allows for our existence as opposition political parties. But the only challenge that we have is that the PF has made the democratic space for us very small through the abuse and misapplication of the Public Order Act (POA) and many other unprogressive laws that are meant to clamp down on freedoms of movement, association and assembly,” said Mrs. Nalumango.

She also said that there is need to find ways and means of addressing the current hunger situation in the country and that the UPND sympathized with the suffering Zambians who were at the point of starvation.

She however stressed that having an inept meteorological Department that was not able to forecast the weather accurately made the current hunger situation worse.

She said had Lungu heeded Hichilema’s warning of El Niño and he would have prevented the food emergency crisis that has rocked the country.

On the NAREP leader’s resignation as Party President yesterday, Mrs. Nalumango said the move by Mr Chipimo was his democratic right that should be respected by all well-meaning Zambians.

On the allegations that the UPND has been supporting the move by the small scale farmers to sell their maize to private buyers and not FRA, Mrs. Nalumango said the Patriotic Front has made farmers more vulnerable with no alternative left but to sell to anyone with ready cash available.

[Read 194 times, 194 reads today]