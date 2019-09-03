Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says the clergy needs to understand issues concerning the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 so that they are able to explain to their members who make up a larger part of the country.

Rev. Sumaili also urged the clergy to make recommendations on how they would like the church to be regulated.

She further said that the church needs to have set standards of regulation as these will bring decency in the way things of God will be done.

The minister said this when she paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Minister, Malozo Sichone in Mpika District over the weekend.

Rev. Sumaili who was on a two day work visit to Muchinga Province said the clergy need to be aware of the important issues in the country so that they are well informed.

The object of this Bill is to amend the Constitution of Zambia so as to among others revise the Preamble in order to reaffirm the Christian character of Zambia as well as revise the principles and values of the Constitution.

The Bill also seeks to revise the electoral system for elections to the National Assembly and revise the period for dissolution of the National Assembly;

It also seeks to revise the period of hearing and determination of a presidential election petition as well as revise the manner of election of mayor and council chairperson and establish the office of deputy minister and revise the composition of the Cabinet.

The same bill also seeks to revise the provisions relating to the establishment of commissions and the provisions relating to the payment of pension benefits and retention on the payroll, among others.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Minister, Malozo Sichone said the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs should be commended for taking time to interact with the clergy in the province.

Mr Sichone told the Minister that there is need to stand with the province in prayer as it is hampered with a spirit of suicide.

He added that people resort to suicide whenever they are accused by society to be practicing witchcraft while girls who fail pregnant are also victims of such vices among other cases.

