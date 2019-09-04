The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has rejected an invitation to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to scrutinize the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.
The CCZ was supposed to appear before the committee on Monday, 2nd September 2019 at 14:00 hours.
In a statement made available to media, CCZ General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says the council will not make any submission towards the Constitution of Zambia amendment bill as doing so will appear as though they are giving legitimacy to the proposed controversial Bill.
Fr Chikoya said that it has been the view of the CCZ from inception that the whole bill has too many unfair, ambiguous and undefined pieces that are not serving the interests of majority Zambians.
He said that the bill takes away the right of the people to chart their own destiny and instead it is promoting the notion that Zambia politicians feel the right to govern is the right to change the Constitution as it suits them.
Fr Chikoya says the CCZ therefore, suggests that the best course of action is to withdraw bill no.1o immediately and allow the country to continue with the current 2016 amendment of the Constitution.
He states that a good constitution must never be one that is imposed on the people by force, but rather the people themselves must be involved in the formulation and promulgation of their constitution.
He has stressed the importance of involving the people in the process of making changes to their Constitution, stating that a Constitution should reflect the people’s ideas, values, interests, and aspirations.
Fr Chikoya notes that unless a number of points of concern the CCZ has highlighted are considered, the enactment of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment bill 2019 into law will not be serving the interests of majority Zambians.
He adds that the Church has the obligation to ensure that a Country’s Constitution is clear and easy to understand.
Who cares and they should keep quiet and one can easily deduce that the CCZ mother body never consulted it’s affiliate church members… so whom do they represent apart from themselves… God will punish these church leaders for their lies mascarading as speaking on behalf of affiliate Churches…
When you stand on integrity from the onset, you are unlikely to compromise. Thank you council of churches This whole process is a sham. If you look at the characters that were present at the NDF, they were all compromised, low calibre, imoral, greedy people. The calibre of Ntewewe. Greedy for a quick buck
Well done! Now we wait to see Pentecostal terrorists parade themselves for allowances. They were the greatest beneficiaries of Chiluba’s slush fund. Do they still have that money? They’re hypocrites! Their next scheme is to demand that GRZ gives them 10% of its revenue in tithe, we know them. It’s clear that the PF under Edgar has gone into self-destruction mode. He has stopped listening to voices of reason. If he has any wisdom left, he shouldn’t allow the payment of mid term gratuity to MPs in the midst of such suffering. Most institutions have only been funded once this year, suppliers haven’t been paid, some council workers like Kapiri haven’t received any salary this year. Zambia is under siege. Some people now see the buffoon Kambwili as a saviour because PF has failed them
Well said Fr Chikoya and well done CCZ. All ProgressIve Churches, Political Parties, NGOS, LAZ etc should shun the Political Select Committee appointed by a PF Cadre and Speaker of Parliament. In any case which are the MPs presiding over the Matibini Select Committee? Let the PF and it’s Cadres support their notorious Bill. This Bill has been rejected by the Majority of Zambians so it should be withdrawn.
The list is growing. ZCTU, TI, Judges, NGOCC, LAZ. Church mother body. Help me complete the number of credible institutions that has rejected bill 10
…. And none of those bodies have constitutional power to change any law in Zambia except parliament. Quick recap: PF-84 mps, 13 independents (PF non adopted members), president nominates 10 members, upnd-53 mps….
Who cares?? Bill no. 10 will go through. Catholics, who represent 20% of the church going population, have absolutely NO LEGAL OR CONSTITUTIONAL backing to affect Zambia’s laws. They can only make noise in the media. In DRC the catholics tried to install Fayulu as president; who is president today???
I don’t understand when people are saying the majority of Zambians have rejected the bill. Which majority have rejected the bill when the majority were represented at the ndf. Father Chikoya is also talking from an individual point of view and we are told he didn’t consult the majority of his members. Even if another ndf was convined today you are not going to get all the people of Zambia. The 16 million people of Zambia will still be represented by a few individuals selected by different organisations. Let us be serious with national affairs and stop politicking guys.