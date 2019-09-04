South African Businesses in Lusaka closed today following protests by students as a security measure to avoid looting.

Students from various institutions of Higher Learning matched to the South African High Commission to deliver a petition over the continued xenophobic attacks in that country.

The students gave the South Africa government 2 days in which to stop the attacks on foreigners failure to which they will continue demonstrating.

At Manda Hill, Kabulonga Shopping Mall and East Park among others, shops were found closed as a security measure despite the protests by students having been peaceful.

And at the Embassy, the students mostly from the University of Zambia led by Zambia national Students Union President Misheck Kakonde chanted slogans denouncing the attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

However, no official was available to receive the petition.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu has condemned the ongoing xenophobic attack in South Africa in all its forms and manifestations.

The Head of State says attacks of this nature targeted at foreign nations call for urgent concerted measures by the South African Government and the regional bodies.

He has called on all Zambians both locally and abroad to remain calm and disengage from acts of violence as they voice out their grievance.

President Lungu assured Zambians that together, government is working on solutions to combat xenophobia and bring back the spirit of Ubuntu.

He also urged Zambians to continue praying for peace and unity across the region.

Meanwhile, the Economics Association of Zambia says it will not participate at the World Economic Forum scheduled to start today in Cape Town in South Africa.

EAZ President Lubinda Habazoka said the decision has been taken in view of the xenophobic attacks in that country.

And Africans have come out to boycott South Africa after days of looting and violence targeting foreigners in which five people died.

Nigerian singers and Zambia’s football team are among those in the boycott.

South Africa’s Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu told the BBC the rioters feared losing their jobs to foreigners.

The country has become a magnet for migrants from other parts of Africa.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy vowed to never go to South Africa again until the government “wakes up”.

He tweeted that he himself had had his own “xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans” in 2017.

Another Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, announced on Twitter she was pulling out of a concert she had planned to perform at in South Africa in September, condemning “the barbaric butchering of my people”.

