Students from various institutions of Higher Learning will this morning conduct a peaceful protest at the South African High Commission in Lusaka against the continued xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in that country.

The Protests are in view of the casual manner in which the South African government is handling the matter which has seen five foreigners killed so far.

Zambia National Students Union President Misheck Kakonde says it is disappointing that the South African Government does not want stop the madness exhibited by its people.

Mr Kakonde said all student leaders will convene this morning as they take the petition to the South African embassy.

He has asked all Zambian students to wear black attire to show displeasure over the killings happening in South Africa.

