Students from various institutions of Higher Learning will this morning conduct a peaceful protest at the South African High Commission in Lusaka against the continued xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in that country.
The Protests are in view of the casual manner in which the South African government is handling the matter which has seen five foreigners killed so far.
Zambia National Students Union President Misheck Kakonde says it is disappointing that the South African Government does not want stop the madness exhibited by its people.
Mr Kakonde said all student leaders will convene this morning as they take the petition to the South African embassy.
He has asked all Zambian students to wear black attire to show displeasure over the killings happening in South Africa.
That’s my people. I am in solidarity with you guys!
Excellent.
In addition we ust follow the example of Rwanda, Malawai and DRC in boycotting the WEF that is scheduled in Cape Town. We need to send a strong message to SA.
SA under apartheid was good. At least there were no these rabid dogs that are killing fellow Africans. Botha, knew how to deal with such. It was pointless dispensing with apartheid regime. Under apartheid they were being killed like rabid dog without any remorse. The white regime knew that the only way to exterminate such morons was to kill them ruthless. It was right in one way or another. How I wished such a regime was back just to cartel the savagery that is happening there. Apartheid was a good ideology which would not have been discarded.
Cyril Ramaphosa as Vice President of South Africa under Jacob Zuma was very quick to order the police to shoot protesting miners at Marikana because he wanted to protect his business interests. Julius Malema always talks about it in detail. Cyril is not in a hurry to stop this crime because it doesn’t affect him directly. South Africa is isolating itself and the consequences will be harsh. Woe to those politicians to rush there for treatment whenever they are sick. Zimbabwe has an opportunity to create a dry port where goods going to RSA can be offload and those coming North can be picked. Zambia can do the same for DRC. It’s an opportunity for business
Guys show displeasure even over the happenings in Zambia also. Electricity, akabunga, corruption, water and many more
When is the protest for the 48 houses, fire tenders ,topstar deal, toll gates, high cost of living etc coming?