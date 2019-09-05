Experienced trainer Fordson Kabole says he resigned as Power Dynamos coach after the club failed to give him a contract and the players he wanted ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Power re-engaged Kabole earlier in April after firing Kelvin Kaindu during the 2019 transitional season.

‘Yes it is true I have resigned. I am not happy with the conditions,’ Kabole, who quit last Tuesday, said in Kitwe.

Power lost their opening league match to promoted Kansanshi Dynamos by 1-0 away in Solwezi last Saturday.

‘I wasn’t given the players I needed. I gave them a list of players I needed but they didn’t bring any. They brought players from Division One,’ he said.

After the transitional season, Power had extended Kabole’s stay up to December 2019.

‘I also don’t have a contract. I can’t continue working with a without a contract or good conditions,’ he said.

‘You can only work well with a contract and good conditions. People can laugh at you in future,’ Kabole said.

Kabole, 73, has won FAZ Super Division titles with Nchanga (1998) and Power (2011).

When asked on his next move, Kabole said: ‘For now only God knows.’

