President Edgar Lungu has urged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to take their work seriously and to take charge of all the assets and public resources as controlling officers of the Ministries and Provinces where they have been assigned to serve.

President Lungu said as controlling officers, Permanent Secretaries should be ready to explain to the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament on the expenditures of their ministries and provinces.

The President said he takes a lot of consultations before appointing controlling officers, in order to ensure that the people appointed have the capacity to oversee government resources and serve the people of Zambia diligently.

The Head of State was speaking when he swore in three new Permanent Secretaries at State House this morning.

The Permanent Secretaries who were sworn in are Chanda Kaziya for the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Danies Chisenda for the Ministry of National Development Planning and Daniel Bukali for Western Province.

President Lungu further urged the appointed Permanent Secretaries to dedicate time to supervise the officers under them, in the Ministries and provinces where they have been assigned to serve.

He said is hopeful that Mr Kaziya’s expertise in labour matters will help address labour issues which he noted have continued to confront the people of Zambia.

He stressed that the elevation of Mr Kaziya will give him leverage to ensure that contentious labour matters are resolved.

On the new National Development Planning PS, the President expressed confidence that with his wealth of experience in the public service which spans over 30 years, will make valuable contributions to the implementation of the country’s Seventh National Development Plan and the Vision 2030.

And the President has also urged the new Western Province PS to ensure that he performs in his new role, in order to open up more opportunities for youths to be appointed in decision making positions.

President Lungu said he has confidence in young people and urged Mr Bukali not to let the youths down in his role as Permanent Secretary.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony, the three new Permanent Secretaries thanked President Lungu for the appointment and pledged to work hard in their new roles.

Mr Kaziya said among the things he will work on is the sector based minimum wage which has been an issue in the labour industry and pledged to engage all labour movements and unions in various matters that affect the Zambian workers.

And new National Development Planning PS Danies Chisenda said he will prioritise climate change programmes, noting that Zambia has been affected in a number of ways by climate change.

He said he will work with the department in charge of climate change programmes to ensure they look at mitigation measures that include tree planting among others.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]