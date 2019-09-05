The rainbow nation art thou,

admired by masses, until now.

The peaceful dream of Azania,

Our motherland dreamt,

A people of all shades,

In harmony to dwell,

Honouring the ancestral value of ubuntu

I am because we are!

Mayibuye, Mayibuye Africa!

Thousands of Kilometers away,

African kids shouted

Release Nelson Mandela!

The death of Steve Biko we heard;

with our ancestors mourned.

In untold childlike rage we shouted,

Ubuntu, O ubuntu,

where art thou?

In the deep valley of death again,

In 2019 as in the apartheid era,

Luck Dube prophetically warned;

“Not every white person is my enemy,

Not every black person is my sister or brother,”

In his memory we ask,

Ubuntu, O ubuntu,

where art thou?

The evil Apartheid

A pan-African battle was,

Our continent together fought.

Not knowing; among our own,

Black blood like that of Abel,

from the African soil

again—again still cries,

O ubuntu, O ubuntu,

where art thou?

We kill each other like flies,

For chickens pity I have.

But my fellow African,

So proud to slaughter.

In their sacred graves,

my ancestors cry,

O ubuntu, O ubuntu,

where art thou?

By Rev Kaoma

