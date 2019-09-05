The rainbow nation art thou,
admired by masses, until now.
The peaceful dream of Azania,
Our motherland dreamt,
A people of all shades,
In harmony to dwell,
Honouring the ancestral value of ubuntu
I am because we are!
Mayibuye, Mayibuye Africa!
Thousands of Kilometers away,
African kids shouted
Release Nelson Mandela!
The death of Steve Biko we heard;
with our ancestors mourned.
In untold childlike rage we shouted,
Ubuntu, O ubuntu,
where art thou?
In the deep valley of death again,
In 2019 as in the apartheid era,
Luck Dube prophetically warned;
“Not every white person is my enemy,
Not every black person is my sister or brother,”
In his memory we ask,
Ubuntu, O ubuntu,
where art thou?
The evil Apartheid
A pan-African battle was,
Our continent together fought.
Not knowing; among our own,
Black blood like that of Abel,
from the African soil
again—again still cries,
O ubuntu, O ubuntu,
where art thou?
We kill each other like flies,
For chickens pity I have.
But my fellow African,
So proud to slaughter.
In their sacred graves,
my ancestors cry,
O ubuntu, O ubuntu,
where art thou?
By Rev Kaoma
Most people in America don’t know where Zambia is or heard of it. They are dull. So I usually tell them that its in South of Africa. In their hears they hear South Africa. And I allow them to assume am from South Africa. But now not any more…..
Yesterday an old guy rushed at me saying “didn’t I tell you Mandela was on CIA wanted list, look what your tribe are doing”.
It is even hard to advise people to fly South African Airways, seriously… It is embarrassing.