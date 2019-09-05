Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has said that Zambia will next week start importing power from ESKOM at a cost of $13.5 million. Mr. Nkhuwa further disclosed that with the inclusion of transmission charges the cost will go up to $21 million.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News today, Mr. Nkhuwa said that the importation of power from ESKOM will cushion and reduce on load shedding hours from at least eight to six hours.

Mr. Nkhuwa said government will continue engaging various counterparts to address the power deficit affecting the country.

Meanwhile, Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says normal to above Normal rainfall is expected for most parts of Zambia except for the north-eastern areas of Isoka, Chama, Mpika, Mbala, Nakonde, Mpulungu, Chinsali, Mungwi and Lundazi districts which are likely to receive Normal to Below Normal rainfall.

Mr Kafwaya says in November, December and January the southern half of the country is likely to receive Above Normal Rainfall while the northern half has a high chance of receiving normal to above normal rainfall with the exception of the north-eastern areas where there is a likelihood of Normal to Below Normal rainfall.

He said in December, January and February there is a high likelihood of receiving Normal to Above Normal rainfall for the southern half of the country while the northern half has a high chance of recording Above Normal Rainfall.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Kafwaya said in January, February and March, the northern half of the country has a high chance of receiving Normal to Above Normal Rainfall while the southern half is likely to received Normal to Below Normal Rainfall.

He said this part of the season will be characterised by reduced rainfall due to dry spells around February.

Mr Kafwaya however said there is a likelihood of dry spells around February especially over the Southern half of the country.

