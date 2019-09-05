Government has directed the Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to take a leading role of reviewing the country’s laws, in order to meet the changing needs of society.

Permanent Secretary for Parliamentary Business in the Office of the Vice President, Juliana Shoko said there is need for the commission to initiate and be the driver of legal reforms in the country.

ZANIS reports that Ms Shoko said this when she opened a meeting for Cabinet and Parliamentary Liaison Officers on ZLDC public engagement.

The Permanent Secretary advised the Commission to discharge its law reform mandate by conducting research and engaging in wider public consultations with stakeholders.

Ms Shoko stressed that there is need to include and promote public participation in the formulation of the country’s laws in order to avoid inadequately drafted laws.

She commended the ZLDC for spearheading the review and enactment of a number of key legislation, such as penal code amendment act 15 of 2008, matrimonial causes act 20 of 2007, anti-human trafficking act 11 of 2008 and anti-gender based violence act no. 1 of 2011.

The Permanent Secretary assured that government will support the Zambia Law Development Commission’s efforts in enhancing public and civil society engagements in the legislative reform process.

And Chairperson of the ZLDC Justice Roydah Kaoma said the commission intends to enhance the participation of the public and civil society in the country’s law reform process.

In a speech read on her behalf by Commissioner Shilambe Mwanga, Justice Kaoma regretted that the commission’s work has not been fully utilised in the country’s law reform process.

Justice Kaoma said the commission will scale up the establishment of platforms for cooperation and information exchange between government and stakeholders to promote an inclusive law reform process.

And the German Development Cooperation under its Civil Society Participation Programme said it will continue to render support to Zambia’s law reform process.

Leader of the Political Participation component Johanna Strohecker said the project presents government with an opportunity to promote inclusive legislative reforms that meet people’s needs.

