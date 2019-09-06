As Chipolopolo practice through the September FIFA Match Window following the cancellation of the September 7 home friendly against South Africa, their 2020 CHAN and 2021 AFCON qualifier’s opponents have busy diaries over this international period.

In Djibouti, 2020 CHAN qualifier opponents eSwatini lost 2-1 on Wednesday to the hosts in their 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminary round , first leg qualifier.

They meet in the last leg on September 10 in Manzini before hosting Zambia there on September 20 in their 2018 CHAN final round ,first leg qualifier.

At the same venue in Djibouti 24 hours later on Thursday, Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier opponents on November 18 in Lusaka, Zimbabwe, suffered a shock 1-0 away loss to homeless Somalia in their FIFA World Cup first leg qualifier.

Zimbabwe has an opportunity to redeem themselves at home this Tuesday in Harare.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s opening Group H qualifier opponents Algeria host Benin in a friendly on September 9.

It will be Algeria’s first game since lifting the 2019 AFCON title in July.

And 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier opponents Botswana are in action this Saturday at home in their FIFA World Cup first leg qualifying date against Malawi.

[Read 57 times, 57 reads today]