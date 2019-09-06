By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

With the General Election in 2021 fast approaching, the PF have gone into hyperdrive and descended into what appears to be pure animal territory by engaging into acts of humanitarian sabotage by deploying unspoken, unwritten illegal standing orders across all government units, that under no circumstances is any form of humanitarian assistance proceeding from the UPND PRESIDENT – Hakainde Hichilema welcome, irrespective of the potential for human catastrophe at hand.

This amounts to a savage, barbaric, conceited, self-preserving attack on our collective spirit of UBUNTU, and places into such reckless and needless jeopardy, the lives of several thousands of underprivileged Zambians; who have been neglected and condemned to calculated social and economic destitution by a government that only exists for itself and those who espouse it’s poorly conceived elitist agenda, veiled into pro-poor rhetoric.

In January 2018, at the height of a devastating cholera epidemic that lasted several months, PRESIDENT HH and the UPND had committed to joint efforts, working with the PF government, for purposes of galvanizing the much-required support resources. The epidemic affected close to 7,000 people, with close to 200 lives lost. It was PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu himself whom it was reported has issued strict orders to the Ministry of Health officials against accepting any form of help or assistance from the UPND and HH.

Had it not been for quick interventions from the private sector and other bilateral partners, many more lives could have been lost at the hands of a very proud and self-absorbed government.

On August 22 2019, PRESIDENT HH had made intimations in respect of a donation in 25,000 bags of MEALIE MEAL to supplement both government and private sector efforts in alleviating a growing hunger crisis which could well have been avoided, except for the lack of sound leadership at the hands of the PF administration. This leadership ineptitude has left close to 7 million people living in extreme poverty, with another 500,000 now tittering on the verge of starvation, with no guaranteed food source on any given day.

The current hunger crisis requires an amount of money in the region of $500,000 in humanitarian support, from both local and external partners. Zambia does not have this kind of money, even if the PF really wanted to help – they could not. Such resources are simply not available.

Another few days after the rejection of help for MEALIE MEAL from HH, on August 27 2019, the PF government used police resources to harass HH while he had been out in Chongwe to make a personal assessment of the water situation in that part of the country, where a vital water source has practically dried out, and the integrity of this water source (Chongwe river) now being threatened by human interference activities arising from the unscrupulous sharing out and illegal occupation of Forest Reserve No. 27.

But most recently, the PF government have in the name of partisan politics and their unholy hatred for PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema, denied the people of Chawama critical support equipment in the form of electricity generating equipment by turning away a donation of such equipment by HH and the UPND. This act of political self-preservation by the PF has put the lives of around 200,000 people who depend on services from Chawama Level 1 hospital, with load-shedding of up to 12 hours not sparing the health facility.

Worryingly enough, it has been two former MMD individuals now firmly threaded in the fabric of the PF – Bowman Lusambo and Dora Siliya, the same individuals whose collective leadership under the MMD the Zambian people said NO to in 2011, who is now in the forefront of denying Zambians the help they require.

The PF must do well to recall, that it was people like Bowman Lusambo and Dora Siliya who were forerunners in insulting and scandalizing Michael Chilufya SATA in the name of partisan politics.

The PF administration is being urged, particularly the presidency, to summon the grace and learn to work with HH and the UPND on non-partisan issues that genuinely affect all our people, irrespective of which part of the country they reside.

The UPND has demonstrated this by the recent action of our MPs to reach out across the partisan divide and offer to meet PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu to find solutions to the devastating hunger crisis ravaging our people, a problem both Dora Siliya and Bowman Lusambo have denied existing.

