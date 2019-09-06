Zambia’s first Republican President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda has condemned the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

Dr. Kaunda said the attacks arising from South Africa are horrific, barbaric and inhumane and should come to an end.

Speaking to Journalists at his residence, Dr Kaunda said the situation is a reminder for all Africans to love one another and calls for all Africans to rise and condemn the act.

Dr. Kaunda said he never imagined he would live to witness South Africans who were helped by the continent to gain independence attack other Africans living in their country.

He has urged the African Union, SADC, COMESA and other Organisations to take a keen interest in resolving the ongoing issues in South Africa to protect the lives of innocent immigrants.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kaunda expressed sadness at the death of former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.

In his message of condolences, Dr. Kaunda described Mr Mugabe as a gallant son of Africa who passionately defended the continent from foreign invasion.

Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean independence icon has died aged 95.

Mr. Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April. He was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power.

The former president was praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

But later years were marked by the violent repression of his political opponents and Zimbabwe’s economic ruin.

