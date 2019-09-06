The third annual Beerville Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, 7th September at the Chita Lodge Gardens in Lusaka from 12pm until late. The event that is dubbed as a “city Oktoberfest” has become a favorite among beer festival enthusiasts with this year’s event being graced by the Mayor of Lusaka, Miles Sampa who will be in attendance to make the official toast. Following the Oktoberfest Munich tradition of having a mayoral toast since the 1950s, the Mayor of Lusaka will officially open up the bars at the event.

The organisers of the event, PR Girl Media have confirmed that the beer festival is supported by Zambian Breweries with four of their brands Budweiser, Flying Fish, Mosi and Castle Lite as sponsors. “We are excited to be hosting the Beerville Oktoberfest for the third time this year, an event that is proudly Zambian with an all Zambian entertainment lineup of DJs. We are also working with Zambian restaurants and bars mainly run by startups in the hospitality and service industry.” Stated Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, Managing Partners of PR Girl Media.

Beerville 2019 promises to be a unique experience showcasing a diversity of beers and food in a scenic garden with Zambia’s top DJs such as El Mukuka, V Jeezy, Kreative Natives, Ms Selfie and many others. K100 will be charged on entry and further details of the event can be found on PR Girl Media social media platforms.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]