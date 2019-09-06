Monze Town Council (MTC) Secretary Benson Bweenje has called on stakeholders and the general public to turn up in numbers for the forthcoming delimitation meeting on Saturday.

Commenting on the meeting which has been slated for 7th September 2019, Bweenje said stakeholders and the public should ensure that they attend the meeting and ensure that they contribute to the process.

He said delimitation meetings are important because they offer a chance to the public to contribute towards effective representation by suggesting new boundaries for constituencies as well as wards.

“Yes I can confirm that delimitation process or exercise is on, this is as provision of the constitution and for Monze particularly will be having our delimitation sitting or consultative meetings starting on 7th this Saturday and the meeting is not restrictive to start with. All the elected leaders that’s MPs, Counselors, Council Chairman they will all be there.

“Delimitation is important in that it saves alot of purposes, one of them is effective representation. When you choose a leader in an area, that person will be able to represent you if you have delimitated your area in a sizeable measurement where the leader can be able to get information to and fro, so it will be easier for them to go and represent you either in Parliament or in the council.

“Delimitation also saves a purpose that as electrol commission, we are realizing that the population of Zambia is increasing. While the population is increasing the settlement pattern, some polling stations are far apart from where people are. So this is an opportunity were people can show themselves and try to create a polling station near where they are after hearing the legibility criteria and that will reduce distances they spend to go and cast their vote to choose their leadership,” he said.

He explained that all registered political parties and Non Governmental Organisations are invited and that residents of the district should attend so that they get first hand information and make contributions and proposals as opposed to being represented.

“I take this opportunity to mention that all registered political parties and NGOs including residents of Monze are invited to the meeting because it is not restricted. Everyone who has interest you are considered a stakeholder because you are going to be affected with the decision which is going to come from there, its better other than being represented you take part in the activity.

“It will be held at Monze boarding school, we have tried to secure a big hall to accommodate nearly everyone who is willing to come.Their Loyal highnesses they are going to be there, so it will be a meeting worth attending,” he said.

