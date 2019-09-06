Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has advised opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to channel his donations of any kind to rural areas where citizens are faced with challenges.
Commenting on the recent development where the opposition leader’s donation of a generator to Chawama Level One Hospital was rejected, Ms Siliya says Mr. Hichilima should consider donating the generator to an area like Bweengwa in Southern province.
She states that such gestures by the opposition leader are purely political and are unacceptable.
Ms. Siliya was speaking during a weekly media briefing at her office on Thursday.
Ms Siliya notes that an area like Chawama is already developed and has a competent Member of Parliament who is able to attend to challenges such as the provision of power to a Clinic or Hospital.
And Ms Siliya has encouraged those invited to make a submission before the parliamentary select committee on the constitution amendment bill to do so.
She has further encouraged citizens to make their way to parliament on 26th September when it will be opened for ordinary citizens to make submissions.
Meanwhile, Ms Siliya has acknowledged the long hours of load shedding are affecting small businesses in the country.
True, the southerners are cutting down power lines…
Chisusu ..
The comfortable “haves” who do not suffer as the “have nots” can with impunity say anything to please themselves yet the denial affects the suffering needy people. There is a derogatory implication in Dora telling HH to “Take your genet donation to Bweengwa.” The foul mouthed non peace loving leaders should be alive to the fact that Zambians are getting more enlightened and pray that they spend the rest of their lives holding on to positions they currently occupy. The Zambian voter when pissed off does make a statement loud and clear!
Very hopeless,totally useless,and she calls herself a leader at national level when her thinking is tribal and regional!! If HH has to donate that to a rural area,WHY BWEENGWA AND NOT EVEN PETAUKE?Just wanting reduce HH to his original village when he is aspiring for national leadership and you keep shouting “One Zambia One Nation” while practising the opposite!!