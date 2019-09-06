The government says Zambia has no intentions of recalling its Ambassador to South Africa amidst the xenophobic attacks in that country.

On Wednesday, Nigeria recalled its Ambassador to South Africa Jabiru Bala and pulled out of the World Economic Summit and is demanding full compensation for the loss of life and property of Nigerians affected by the attacks.

But speaking at a joint media briefing with Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya in Lusaka, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says despite Zambia’s displeasure over the violence against its citizens in South Africa, recalling its Ambassador will be the last resort.

Mr. Kampyongo says government has continued engaging the South African government to put an end to the on-going violence in order to avoid any drastic action that will jeopardize the bilateral relations the two countries have enjoyed over the years.

He said Zambia stands with the rest of Africa in condemning the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

And Ms. Siliya who is also the Minister of Information and Broadcasting said no death of a Zambian has so far been recorded but that does not mean Zambia will not condemn their actions towards foreigners.

“As a country, as Nation and as a people we are extremely concerned and disappointed that xenophobia has continued to happen in South Africa we are aware that they have been two Zambians injured and grateful to God we have not lost a life as Zambia but we stand with the rest of Africa on this matter that xenophobia in South Africa is becoming a great concern. Zambians yesterday become angry and took to the streets lead by students to register their disappointment at what is happening in South Africa this matter concerns us in Africa and beyond.”

