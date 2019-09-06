The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial Chairperson Paul Moonga urged the opposition political parties to respect the instructions given by Police during situations when tensions in the city are high.

Commenting on the decision by Zambia Police not to grant the part permit to stage a protest at the residence of former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, Mr. Moonga said the decision by the police to cancel the protest is an indication that the police treat every political party equally.

Yesterday PF Lusaka Provincial Committee has canceled its protest to the residence of former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

PF Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba says the decision was arrived at after Police directed the PF to cancel the protest due to the tension in the city.

Mr. Kamba said that the police advised the party to hold on until calm completely returns in the city because the environment is not conducive to the xenophobia protests that were staged by students.

Speaking to Journalists in a media briefing, Mr. Kamba said the party remains peaceful and will follow every directive given by authorities because it is a peace-loving party.

