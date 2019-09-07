Coach Beston Chambeshi says Zambia are treating cautiously Sunday’s decisive 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville in Pointe Noir.

Zambia beat Congo 2-1 in the first leg match on Wednesday night in Lusaka.

Overall winners on Sunday will qualify for the Egypt tournament.

Minutes before departure for Congo on Friday, Chambeshi hinted he will make changes to the starting lineup selected in the first leg.

‘We may have to make one or two changes because we are playing away from home so we cannot play an open game. We also have to look at getting a goal away from home which is important for us,’ he said.

Chambeshi also preached coordination in the team.

‘It wasn’t easy because the team has to stay together for a while but you have seen other players are playing in Europe. We have to work on coordination and improve. We are trying to work on coordination,’ he said.

Chambeshi added: ‘We are not under pressure. We just have to work hard and believe in ourselves so that we protect our lead.’

