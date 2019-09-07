The government says it is elated with the progress made on projects under the World Bank school projects. Minister of General Education, David Mabumba says he is happy that most projects run by the world bank in the education sector in Muchinga province have made significant progress.

He, however, said all the World Bank school projects in the province have been given a deadline of 31st December in which they should all be completed under phase one.

The minister said this when he paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Joyce Nsamba at her office yesterday.

Once the projects under phase one are complete, it will pave way for the commencement of phase two.

The Minister charged that for this to be achieved, there is a need for close supervision by the provincial leaders.

Stressing that the provincial administration must work together with the provincial education office in monitoring these projects, Mr. Mabumba further stated that a sense of urgency should be applied so that contracts can meet the deadline.

And speaking on behalf of Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Nsamba, Assistant Secretary, Sam Mbewe said Muchinga has not been left behind in terms of infrastructure development.

Noting that several schools in the province have been upgraded, the Permanent Secretary said the education sector in the province is doing well despite a number of challenges.

Some of the challenges as lack of established payroll, understaffing levels transport and transfers from rural to urban areas among others.

Meanwhile, the Minister of General Education said his office is alive to the challenges the province is faced with.

He said the government through is his office is doing everything possible to ensure that these challenges are mitigated in the shortest possible time.

