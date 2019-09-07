Government through the Ministry of Energy has developed a strategy for the period 2018-2021 which will culminate into increased investments in the energy sector among many other things.

The plan will further focus on enhancing the expansion of electricity generation capacity by adding at least 1 000 megawatts to the current National installed capacity of 2, 974.7 megawatts.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has announced that the government will scale up access to electricity from 67.7 percent to 80 percent in urban areas and 4.4 percent to 8 percent in rural areas.

“This will also lead to increased electrification rates and propel economic growth and job creation.” Mr. Nkhuwa stated.

He said the strategic plan will also continue to facilitate the development and deployment of renewable energy by adding 5% renewable energy contribution to the total installed capacity from the current 1.2%.

Speaking to journalists yesterday Mr. Nkuwa indicated that this will ensure the diversification of energy mix to support the energy requirements of emerging investments in the country aimed at promoting sustainable development.

“Further, the ministry will focus on increasing private sector participation in the electricity sub-sector as well as promote gender mainstreaming in the energy sector aimed at increasing access to modern energy and reduce poverty among vulnerable groups.” Mr. Nkhuwa reaffirmed.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy Hon. Mathew Nkhuwa has also announced that the Petroleum sector is poised to enhance cost-effectiveness and efficiency in the fuel supply through the construction of Petroleum infrastructure and private sector participation.

