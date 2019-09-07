The government says it has put in place measures to help curb the growing concern of drug resistance among patients.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Kennedy Malama noted with concern that cases of drug resistance among HIV, TB, and fungal infections are rising, hence the decision by the government to come up with measures to curb the vice.

Dr. Malama cited self-treatment, buying drugs over the counter and quack drugs as some of the leading factors of drug resistance.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry of Health Representative Andrew Siluwesi during the 2019 media awards launch at the Zambia National Public Health Institute offices in Lusaka.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the multi-sectorial team that was constituted in 2017, is succeeding in the fight antimicrobial resistance (a drug not working accordingly).

He explained that the government remains keen on ensuring that all essential drugs are made available in all health care facilities countrywide.

Dr. Malama pointed out that his ministry has embarked on massive sensitization of communities on the dangers of self-treatment and the buying of counterfeit drugs.

And Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA –Zambia) Board Member George Lungu Said his organization will continue supporting the government in the fight against communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Mr. Lungu further commended the media for raising the bar in health awareness messages.

