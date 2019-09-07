President Edgar Lungu has said that his government is addressing pockets of hunger in some parts of the country and the skyrocketing mealie meal prices.

The President said that reports of hunger in some parts of the country must not be politicized while attributing the high prices of mealie-meal to maize shortage.

He has assured the nation that the situation is temporal and hoped that the country will have abundant maize after the next farming season to enhance the supply of meal-meal and subsequently keep the price of the commodity affordable.

President Lungu was speaking in an interview with Journalists after his routine early morning jogging in Lusaka’s State Lodge Area.

Meanwhile, President Lungu appealed to Zambians to adopt physical exercises and good eating habits to be physically fit and to enjoy good health.

He said physical exercises and good eating habits must be the lifestyles of all Zambians.

The President was accompanied by the Church of God in Zambia delegates and the National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) Students during today’s jogging session.

The President said preventing lifestyle diseases called for lifestyle change, adding that observing basic guidelines like not consuming too much salt in food, taking time to have sufficient rest and avoiding stressful situations among other things, would help greatly in combating the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases.

And Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said Zambia is very lucky to have transformational and visionary leadership in President Edgar Lungu and that his political will on the agenda for health was one that was being benchmarked globally.

He said President Lungu was not only a good Statesman for good health in Zambia but a global leader for Universal Health Coverage.

He said the President had taken pole position in ensuring health for all in the nation, leaving no one behind.

“Today, leading from the frontline, he led the clergy and student’s in a movement for health. This is the political will that is being benchmarked globally. He is a statesman for good health not only in Zambia, but a global leader for Universal Health Coverage, ” said the Minister

And Church of Church of God In Zambia National Overseer Duncan Mboma echoed President Lungu’s sentiments that physical exercise mitigates non-communicable diseases.

And NIPA Student Union president Charles Mbobela said physical exercise is key to mental alertness.

Various senior government officials among them Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo took part in the jogging.

