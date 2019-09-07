President Edgar Lungu has said that his government is addressing pockets of hunger in some parts of the country and the skyrocketing mealie meal prices.
The President said that reports of hunger in some parts of the country must not be politicized while attributing the high prices of mealie-meal to maize shortage.
He has assured the nation that the situation is temporal and hoped that the country will have abundant maize after the next farming season to enhance the supply of meal-meal and subsequently keep the price of the commodity affordable.
President Lungu was speaking in an interview with Journalists after his routine early morning jogging in Lusaka’s State Lodge Area.
Meanwhile, President Lungu appealed to Zambians to adopt physical exercises and good eating habits to be physically fit and to enjoy good health.
He said physical exercises and good eating habits must be the lifestyles of all Zambians.
The President was accompanied by the Church of God in Zambia delegates and the National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) Students during today’s jogging session.
The President said preventing lifestyle diseases called for lifestyle change, adding that observing basic guidelines like not consuming too much salt in food, taking time to have sufficient rest and avoiding stressful situations among other things, would help greatly in combating the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases.
And Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said Zambia is very lucky to have transformational and visionary leadership in President Edgar Lungu and that his political will on the agenda for health was one that was being benchmarked globally.
He said President Lungu was not only a good Statesman for good health in Zambia but a global leader for Universal Health Coverage.
He said the President had taken pole position in ensuring health for all in the nation, leaving no one behind.
“Today, leading from the frontline, he led the clergy and student’s in a movement for health. This is the political will that is being benchmarked globally. He is a statesman for good health not only in Zambia, but a global leader for Universal Health Coverage, ” said the Minister
And Church of Church of God In Zambia National Overseer Duncan Mboma echoed President Lungu’s sentiments that physical exercise mitigates non-communicable diseases.
And NIPA Student Union president Charles Mbobela said physical exercise is key to mental alertness.
Various senior government officials among them Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo took part in the jogging.
Now we are being addressed through these morning jogs what disrespect and who asks a question about starvation when these clowns are exercising with full stomachs. Only clowns will shut down roads to exercise when there are so many gyms around. You don’t have to drag so many people with you if you truly care about exercising, besides if one of these clowns get injured we’ll have to pay for their medical bill abroad
Whenever the PF have been caught pants down,they defend themselves by calling it politicking.
There is excessive load shedding……no its just politics.
Zambia has rampant corruption…..no its just politics.
Zambia’s economy is declining ….no its just politics.
Zambia is in a debt crisis…..no its just politics.
WE ARE NOT KIDS OR YOUR BLIND PF CADRES…
Exercise on an empty stomach, are these guys serious?
Ba Lulu has a sour sense of humor.The masses are being pee’d on daily and every time serious issues are brought forward he and his circle of thieves just flip their middle fingers what a gruesome 7 years people will have to endure.
Lesson lent!!!
President Lungu is more concerned by the well-being of a small fraction of the Zambian population that over eat and need to jog than about the lager part of the population in the country that are affected by food shortage and high mealie-meal prices and are starving.Is this all he has to say about the food shortage and widespread hunger ? That we should not politicise the issue and we that we should wait until for the next year`s harvest for us to eat? If politics is not about food for the people,then what is politics about ?Keep on jogging Dr President Lungu. Maybe Mr.Bowman Lusambo and Mr Mwila will solve the serious problems facing this country:load shedding,youth unemployment,rising prices etc.It will be a terrible miracle to win 2021 elections.
Says the man who wanted to politicize the judiciary with threats following Kenya elections annulment.Lungu makes me sick sometimes.
Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia is lucky to have visionary leadership in President Lungu is he aware that the Lungu he touts as visionary himself proclaimed that he doesn’t have a vision for Zambia?