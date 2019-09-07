Zanaco insist Green Eagles current good competitive form has not unsettled them heading into Sunday’s FAZ Super Division Week Two home match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco host Eagles into the weekends only league fixture game after losing 1-0 away to defending champions Zesco United in a Week One fixture last weekend in Ndola.

Eagles on the other hand have made a good start to their 2019/20 campaign whose highlight saw them eliminated Orlando Pirates from the CAF Champions League winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away in South Africa last month.

They and later began their league season last weekend with a 1-1 home draw against Kabwe Warriors.

Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya admits victory in Sunday’s match is critical for them to take into their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup second round, first leg away date in Mauritius next weekend against Bolton City FC.

“Losing the first game was not good but what we can say is that this game is very crucial for sure because we need the three points before we go and face Bolton. I believe that the payers are ready for Sunday,” Chilufya said.

“Looking at what Eagles have done, it can actually give you pressure because they have done very well but it is not the players but our technical bench that must absorb that pressure.

“They should not think or look at Eagles eliminating Pirates and us losing to Zesco.”

