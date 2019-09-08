Zanaco collected their first league win of the 2019/20 season on Sunday following a 2-0 home victory over Green Eagles at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Today’s win came a week after Zanaco began the season on August 31 with a 1-0 away defeat against defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United in a Week One Fixture played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Striker’s Chitiya Mususu and Rogers Kola scored for Zanaco in the 12th and 53rd minutes respectively to dispatch the 2019 transitional FAZ Super Division season runners-up to their first league defeat.

The defeat also ended Eagles three-match unbeaten competitive run of the new term after beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away to eject them from the CAF Champions League.

Eagles then started their league campaign with a Week One 1-1 result against visitors Kabwe Warriors.

Zanaco now head to Mauritius to kick off their CAF Confederation Cup campaign away to Bolton City YC in a second round, first leg tie this weekend after enjoying a first round bye.

Eagles will host Premiero de Agsoto of Angola this Saturday in their CAF Champions League pre-group stage match at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

