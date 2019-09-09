Athletics icon Samuel Matete is pleased with the decision by the Luapula Provincial administration to honour him.

Matete will be honoured next month alongside soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya for their contribution to sport.

The province has lined up sports events in honour of Matete and Kalusha who will have their pictures kept in the Luapula Museum.

“It’s quite an honour. This has not been done before and it has come at the time when I have retired and I am coaching,” Matete said.

“It is a great moment for me and my family. To be honoured when myself I am alive is something you cannot describe,” the former 400 meters hurdles World champion said.

Luapula has started honouring individuals who trace their roots to the province among them deceased music stars PK Chishala and Nishel Pitchen Kazembe.

“I am going to Luapula for the games. You have to know that my mother is still Mbereshi and it has always been my home. So to go back it’s like going back home,” the 1996 Olympics Silver-medal-list said.

