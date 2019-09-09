South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor has said that President Lungu has been clear that he will not tolerate disorder and abuse of South African businesses in Zambia

Speaking to SABC Morning live today and monitored by the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, Dr. Pandor said no report of further attacks on South African business had so far been recorded in Zambia.

According to a statement released to the media by the Zambia Embassy in Pretoria, Dr. Pandor said that the South African embassies that were closed across Africa will soon be opened.

Dr Pandor said her Ministry will be meeting diplomats today accredited to that country to find lasting solutions to the violent attacks against foreign nationals in that country.

Yesterday, fresh wave of violent attacks erupted in Johannesburg CBD, where two deaths of unknown nationals have been recorded and shops looted overnight.

Police was forced to separate foreign nationals from their apartments to prevent attacks.

