South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor has said that President Lungu has been clear that he will not tolerate disorder and abuse of South African businesses in Zambia
Speaking to SABC Morning live today and monitored by the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, Dr. Pandor said no report of further attacks on South African business had so far been recorded in Zambia.
According to a statement released to the media by the Zambia Embassy in Pretoria, Dr. Pandor said that the South African embassies that were closed across Africa will soon be opened.
Dr Pandor said her Ministry will be meeting diplomats today accredited to that country to find lasting solutions to the violent attacks against foreign nationals in that country.
Yesterday, fresh wave of violent attacks erupted in Johannesburg CBD, where two deaths of unknown nationals have been recorded and shops looted overnight.
Police was forced to separate foreign nationals from their apartments to prevent attacks.
….and what did he have to say about south African’s abuse of Zambians and their businesses in south Africa?
all he cares is about being seen like this noble guy outside.
I surely hope you guys remember all these issues when it’s time to vote. no one is standing up for you, prices for pretty much anything but p f outfits is sky high. Zambian is being shared by those in p f and some foreigners, Zambians are being displaced without proper compensation
The president can’t encourage the trashing of biggest tax payers, period. You can rant as much as you want or jump up and down as much as you want. You can change your vote as many times as you want, bit in coming president will never encourage the trashing of biggest tax payers
@Mulenga, mind your language; jump up and down. What do mean?
South African President Malema has also said the same about him not allowing abuse on Africans in South Africa according to a joint communique issued by HH and Malema.
mulenga who told you that south African retail and grocery franchises are Zambia’s biggest tax payers?
where did you study taxation?
and according to your line of thought, tax revenue is worth more than a person’s life?
sit your as s down!
BUT WILL HE TOLERATE ZAMBIANS BEING HARRASED BY SOUTH AFRICANS? JUST LIKE HE WON’T TOLERATE IT HE SHOULD EXPLICITLY MAKE IT CLEAR THAT SOUTHAFRICA SHOULD GET ITS PEOPLE IN LINE. LET HIM SPEAK TO HIS FELLOW COUNTRYMEN FOR ONCE AS A LEADER
South African authorities do not respect Africans from the rest of Africa. Africans and Zambians in particular must show South Africans that barbarism cannot be tolerated anymore. The only language which barbarian understand is counter barbarism. Zambians must inform the barbarians that no single group of people has a monopoly over violence. The violence that is being perpetuated by barbarians can be perpetrated by the victims as well. Keep it up to the UNZA students who peacefully marched to South African emabassy and businesses. They must do it again because that is the only way through which sanity can be introduced in South Africa. When simple Zambian and Nigerian students stood up and faced the giant (South Africa), suddenly the SA government pannicked.
Lungu cares about foreigners businesses than the life of Zambians,he wants south Africans to see him as good leader.its one and the same you child is fighting with neighbor’s child and you don’t support your own.
South African government does not respect Africans from the rest of Africa. Africans and Zambians in particular must show the S.A. government that barbarism cannot be tolerated anymore. The only language which barbarians understand is counter barbarism. Zambians must inform the barbarians that no single group of people has a monopoly over violence. The violence that is being perpetuated by barbarians can be perpetrated by the victims as well. Keep it up UNZA students and, I respect you all for peacefully marching to the South African embassy and businesses. Please, do it again because that is the only way through which sanity can be introduced in South Africa. When simple Zambian and Nigerian students stood up and faced the giant (South Africa), suddenly the SA government pannicked.