National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has challenged President Edgar Lungu to tell the nation what Business he is doing with Valden Findlay.

Mr Kambwili said the nation must be told what relationship exists between the President and Mr Findlay who is a wanted drug dealer in the United States of America.

He wondered why the President has continued to associate with a man despite being mentioned in the drug deals in the USA.

“Wherever the President goes, Findlay is the first man to jump out of the Plane, maybe this explains the Presidential Empowerment Fund”, he said.

Mr Kambwili said by indicating the truth, President Lungu will also diffuse the nation in the nation that he is also involved in drug dealing.

