The Zambia Chamber of Mines has projected a 100,000 tonnes drop in copper production this year. Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer Sokwani Chilembo adds that Zambia’s mining industry is also expected to drop-off the global top ten Copper producers list.

He says the forecasted drop in copper production is a distant continental second behind the Democratic Republic of Congo who trailed Zambia’s volumes for 75 years until 2013.

Mr. Chilembo says Zambia’s mining industry has been battling to sustain production levels, to contain cost escalation and to maintain asset quality after over a decade of near biennial tax burden increases.

He adds that non-tax revenue measures have rapidly accumulated and electricity tariff increments.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And The Zambia Chamber of Mines has challenged stakeholders in the mining sector to fully exploit the extractive industry in Northern Province.

Chamber of Mines Deputy Chief Executive Officer Talent Ng’andwe said small-scale miners and other players should actively take part in mining activities in the province which has some mineral deposits.

Mr. Ng’andwe said mining must not only be limited to copper production adding that there is need to explore the potential for other minerals and precious stones within the province.

And Mr. Ng’andwe has urged local authorities to take advantage of the extractive business to raise revenue.

He added that increased quarrying activities due to construction, provides an opportunity for councils to generate funds.

Mr. Ng’andwe said this in Kasama during a stakeholders’ dissemination meeting organized by Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Earlier, Northern Province Assistant Secretary Sineva Kambenja said government remains resolute to ensuring that the country benefits from the mining sector in line with the Seventh National Development Plan.

