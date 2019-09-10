Catholic Bishops of Zambia have launched test broadcast of their television station Lumen TV Zambia.

Lumen TV in on Topstar channel 101 and will initially broadcast to Lusaka city only.

Zambia Conference Bishops (ZCCB) Secretary General Father Cleophas Lungu on behalf of Bishops’ Conference has since hoped that Lumen TV will be a source of hope in the midst of many troubles that the Church or the nation is going through.

“As a Church, [and as a] nation, we may be going through so many troubles. May Lumen TV Zambia be a source of hope to the nation [by] giving light to the nation. [Let it be] a ministry of enlightening the world”.

Speaking in his homily during mass to launch the test broadcast of Lumen TV Zambia today on the feast of the birthday of Blessed Virgin Mary which fell on Sunday 8th September, 2019, Fr. Lungu likened Lumen TV Zambia to mother Mary who is referred to as the dawn of human salvation.

“As we celebrate the birthday of Virgin Mary who is ascribed to as the dawn of Salvation, the launch of Lumen is a new dawn, a new era of evangelization in the Church here in Zambia,” he said.

And likening Lumen TV Zambia to mother Mary who is also referred to as a star of the Sea, Fr. Lungu hoped that Lumen TV will shine and cast out elements of confusion, disaster and destruction done in the dark.

And Zambia Conference Bishops (ZCCB) Director for Communications Fr. Winfield Kunda thanked the Holy Father, Pope Francis for facilitating the acquisition of TV equipment.

Fr. Kunda further thanked the Lumen TV Zambia Management Board of their effort in making a dream of Catholic National Television become a reality and paid tribute to the late broadcaster Ben Kangwa for his contribution.

Mr. Kangwa was a board member of Lumen TV Zambia.

