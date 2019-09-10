State House says law enforcement agencies will investigate drug trafficking allegations with all appropriate authorities.

Commenting on allegations by NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili that Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay could be pushing drugs using the presidential jet, State House says the matter will be fully investigated.

In a brief statement, Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chipampe said State House takes very seriously any allegation related to drug trafficking.

“Therefore, Zambian law enforcement agencies will take appropriate steps to investigate the allegations in connection with drug trafficking in coordination will all appropriate authorities,” Mr Chipampe said.

