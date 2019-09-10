State House says law enforcement agencies will investigate drug trafficking allegations with all appropriate authorities.
Commenting on allegations by NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili that Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay could be pushing drugs using the presidential jet, State House says the matter will be fully investigated.
In a brief statement, Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chipampe said State House takes very seriously any allegation related to drug trafficking.
“Therefore, Zambian law enforcement agencies will take appropriate steps to investigate the allegations in connection with drug trafficking in coordination will all appropriate authorities,” Mr Chipampe said.
Kambwili’s foul mouth can spit anything. A president can a friend for whoever he likes. Kambwili learn to shut your mouth if you have nothing to say
@Henry. It’s not about Kambwili. Maybe the question we ought to ask is, what business does Valden Findlay have to be able to chew Tax payers money freely as if he holds a govt position? When we say President Lungu’s entourage is too big this is what we mean – excessive consumption of public Tax payers Kwacha that the president even extends it to his friends, he probably said, “boi come ifima Zambians fili docile they won’t care whether you take part in wasting their money or not”
Kwena Chipampe is the right man for this office. Mwati nibalya bambi batatu kunuma yakwe? It was pomposity all the time. Insulting Lungu’s perceived enemies all the time.
There is evidence that was submitted to a USA court that implicates Valden in drug trafficking. CK is not talking from without. On the other hand , it is shameful for shady characters like Valden to this close to the presidency
It is not to investigate the State House, it is to investigate Findlay and Freedom Sikazwe who decide presidential affairs.
Chipampe should first answer question 1 and not jump to 4.
#1. What is job of Findlay at State house or government?
#2. Can you disclose how many times Findlay as been part of local and international presidential trips.
—
That’s what Chipampe should answering, NOT drugs.
kwisa? stop cheating Zambians .Nothing will come out of this.Its just another window shopping spree.
But why is a Lusaka businessman using Tax payers money even when we know he holds no public position and especially at State House?