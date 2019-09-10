Patson Daka has praised his colleagues character in Sunday’s away draw against Congo Brazzaville that sealed their 2019 U23 AFCON final place.

Zambia drew 3-3 away to Congo in their final round, last leg qualifier at Pointe Noir in a match they rallied twice after Congo had taken a 12th minute lead via a penalty to qualify for the Egypt finals 5-4 on aggregate.

“It a very intensive game, it was what we expected. We were ready for it and we knew that it was not going to be easy. We also talked before we came here that it is good that we won 2-1 so that we were not relaxed when we come here which was very important for us. I give credit to the entire teams for showing character because it was not easy playing away. “Patson said.

Patson scored Zambia’s second goal after halftime in-between midfielder Enock Mwepu’s brace, who netted in both halves, to ensure the sides qualification.

“The way we responded after conceding the first goal showed a lot of maturity, courage and determination that the team has. We believe in ourselves no matter what happens we knew that God is always on our side. We know that everything is possible and we can turn things around,” Patson said.

Zambia now for the tournament draws after the remaining seven games are completed on Tuesday across Africa.

The top three finishers at the U23 AFCON this November will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

