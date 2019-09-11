Ambassador of Israel to Zambia Gershon Kedar has “vigorously” denied allegations that the official aircraft of President Edgar Lungu was used to smuggle money from Israel.

Mr Kedar said in a statement that the allegations are false and malicious.

“The relations between Israel and Zambia are positive and multifaceted and are all conducted according to the laws and regulations of both countries,” he stated.

He said various Israeli companies are active in Zambia in fields such as agriculture, water, information technology, health, communications, Defence and that they all subject to Israel laws prohibiting corruption.

“In addition, government to government cooperation flourishes specifically in the field of agriculture and health and today Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation is being signed between the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the Ministry of Tourism and Arts of Zambia.”

Earlier in the week, Chishimba Kambwili challenged government to clarify rumours that the presidential jet was used to courier cash into Zambia from President Edgar Lungu recent trip to Israel.

[Read 629 times, 632 reads today]