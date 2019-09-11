Ambassador of Israel to Zambia Gershon Kedar has “vigorously” denied allegations that the official aircraft of President Edgar Lungu was used to smuggle money from Israel.
Mr Kedar said in a statement that the allegations are false and malicious.
“The relations between Israel and Zambia are positive and multifaceted and are all conducted according to the laws and regulations of both countries,” he stated.
He said various Israeli companies are active in Zambia in fields such as agriculture, water, information technology, health, communications, Defence and that they all subject to Israel laws prohibiting corruption.
“In addition, government to government cooperation flourishes specifically in the field of agriculture and health and today Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation is being signed between the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the Ministry of Tourism and Arts of Zambia.”
Earlier in the week, Chishimba Kambwili challenged government to clarify rumours that the presidential jet was used to courier cash into Zambia from President Edgar Lungu recent trip to Israel.
Of course you are not going to say yes… you’d be stupid to do that. The fact that you have interests in Zambia and would like to keep it that way somehow shades some doubt in your defence as much as it does on the cash that was couriered.
So we cannot believe either story at the moment.
LT You do realise that the heading implicates the President or rather doesn’t absolve him at all. So my reading ends at the title of this article ….Israel denies reports that Presidential Jet wasn’t used to smuggle “dirty cash” to Zambia
Wowwwww so much beans was spilled, even Israel? But how can Kambwili start ranting from nothing, he was a Foreign Affairs before, he should know consequences.
You should have kept Kambwili in PF.
So only a yes answer would make you happy? Kikikikiki Your leader has lost so many times, that you look for any negative on the president. I do not support all of president Lungu’s doings, but I will not support anyone that sold our mines for dirt cheap, thus being part of Zambia’s greater suffering today. Him and the MMD. We need an opposition with a leader of General Miyanda’s integrity. Not PF or their friends UPND.
You know, when the issue of buying the Jet come about, and the way it was vigorously defended, many of us did not think beyond the transportation of the president in order to understand the vigorous defence of its purchase from some quarters, with these revelations (upcoming and unconfirmed), one would now broaden the thinking to say maybe, just maybe its purchase may have not been well-intended, but as we normally say, if the intentions were not good, in due course the truth shall be revealed and we shall eventually understand why the issue of buying it was uncompromisingly pushed through.
There is no Smoke without Fire. The Smuggler should speak for himself. The Ambassador’s Comments confirm that the smuggling took place. The Ambassador should leave the Owner of the Plane to address the issue.
Leave my humble brother alone he is innocent untill proven guilty…ubomba mwibala alya mwibala we chimubaba ni kambwanga