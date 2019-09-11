NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s planned questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission Headquarters in Lusaka on Wednesday morning failed to take off.

This was after Dr Kambwili’s lawyers informed the Commission that their client was unable to attend the questioning as he was unwell nursing a bout of Malaria.

DEC Deputy Spokesman Kamufisa Manchishi confirmed in an interview that Dr Kambwili will be expected to be interviewed next week.

Mr Manchishi stated that Dr Kambwili’s summoning was a normal process in the operations of the Commission.

“We wish to clarify that the Commission has summoned Mr Chishimba Kambwili for an interview to enable him provide any further information he may have in relation to the allegations he made earlier this week. The interview is a routine process undertaken to validate information that may be of help in any enquiries investigators may have,” Mr. Manchishi said.

He said the Commission operates on an open door policy which allows any member of the public to provide any information they may have in relation to illicit activities under the Commission’s mandate and be treated with utmost confidentiality.

“An invitation to an informer to furnish further information on allegations does not in any way constitute an arrest as it is provided for under the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistle blowers) Act No. 4 of 2010. The Commission urges members of the public to take advantage of the open door policy and always report any information they may have on illicit activities without fear of retribution or intimidation.”

