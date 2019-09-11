Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo is optimistic they can start their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup campaign on a positive note this Sunday away in Mauritius.

Zanaco face Bolton City YC on September 15 in a second round, first leg tie in Port Louis.

Unlike Zanaco who enjoyed a first round bye, Bolton advanced to the first round following a 3-2 aggregate win over Jwaneng Galaxy who beat them 1-0 away in Botswana in the final leg a fortnight ago.

Ziyo said Zanaco are feeling confident especially after beating 2019 FAZ Super Division runners-up Green Eagles 2-0 last Sunday at home in Lusaka just a week after starting off their league campaign with a 1-0 away loss at defending champions Zesco United on August 31 in Ndola.

“The morale in camp is very high. Looking at the game we played over the weekend, it has given us more motivation as we head to Mauritius and the team is more than ready for the game against Bolton,” Ziyo said prior to departure for Mauritius on Wednesday.

“I think we just have to go there and show character and come back home to finish the job.”

Zanaco will host Bolton in Lusaka on September 24 to decide who goes through to the pre-group stage in October where the winner will be drawn against a loser from this month’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage.

Meanwhile, Zanaco left for Mauritius on Wednesday evening but are missing three key players.

Attackers Ernest Mbewe and Moussa Souleymanou will miss the game due to injury while defender and captain Taonga Bwembya has failed to make the cut.

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata, Racha Kola

DEFENDERS: Jimmy Nakena, Ziyo Tembo, Lawrence Chungu, Belchance Makiese, Tiberius Lombard, Kevin Owusu

MIDFIELDERS: Tafadzwa Rusike, Lassa Kiala, Charles Zulu, Guily Manziba, Mwansa Nsofwa, Kelvin Kapumbu

STRIKERS: Chitiya Mususu, Roger Kola, Emmanuel Okutu, Martin Phiri

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]