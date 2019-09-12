Patriotic Front -PF- Secretary General Davies Mwila has called for a stop to the grabbing of land by party officials.

Mr. Mwila says party officials must not use the name of the party to grab land from people who legally obtained it.

Speaking when he inspected the Lusaka Province PF offices, the Secretary-General also called for order and harmony in the party.

And the Cleaning Association of Zambia has presented a petition to the Secretary General over some foreign investors that have continued abrogating Statutory Instrument No.22 of 2019 by continuing to use foreign cleaning companies.

Cleaning Association of Zambia Secretary General Lawrence Makumbi has alleged that these companies pay less than the minimum wage and that they are externalizing more than three million dollars out of Zambia to their countries.

Mr. Makumbi has appealed to the Government for support in ensuring that the law is observed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila said PF is a pro-poor party and that it will always ensure the plight of the poor are prioritized.

He pointed out that SI Number 22 of 2019 was put in place to protect local companies from exploitation by foreign entities.

The PF Secretary-General has since assured the Cleaning Association that he will engage the Ministry responsible.

Mr Mwila has also called on the Ministry of Labour to intensify on labour inspections to ensure the minimum wage is being adhered to.

