Robert Mugabe’s family say they are shocked at not having been consulted by the government about arrangements for the funeral of the former Zimbabwean president.

Mr. Mugabe, who was 95, died last week while undergoing medical treatment in a Singapore hospital. His body is being prepared to lie in state at a football stadium in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

His family and the government disagree over Mr. Mugabe’s final resting place.

Mr. Mugabe’s family says his body will be displayed in his home village of Kutama on Sunday night, and will be buried at a private ceremony.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared Mr. Mugabe a national hero after his death, indicating he should be buried at the national monument.

Meanwhile,Vice President Inonge Wina says the legacy of late Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe will continue to inspire serving and future generations of African leaders.

Mrs Wina said President Mugabe was an exceptional leader and freedom fighter who fought for the liberation of Zimbabwe, the Southern African region and entire continent.

The Vice President said Mr Mugabe instilled a sense of pride in Africans, as well defended Zimbabwe and Africa’s sovereignty.

Conveying her condolences to the people of Zimbabwe when she signed in the book of Condolences at the Zimbabwean High Commission in Lusaka today, Mrs Wina said President Mugabe was a defender of the liberation struggle and revolution against colonialism.

The Vice President described Mr Mugabe as an influential founding father and respected political figure who should be looked up to and emulated.

She said President Mugabe’s death has left a big gap in Africa, adding that Pan African leaders with the stature of President Mugabe are hard to replace.

Mrs Wina said Zambia mourns with Zimbabwe, noting that the late President Mugabe lived among Zambians and taught as a teacher at Chalimbana College before he joined his country’s liberation struggle.

And Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia Gertrude Takawira thanked the Zambian Government and people for their concern and presence during the mourning of that country’s founding father.

Ms Takawira said President Mugabe had a special relation with Zambia which he cherished, in order to ensure that the two countries cement and sustain their mutual ties and development agenda.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe and her Assistant Secretary General for Administration and Finance Dev Haman also signed in the book of condolences at the Zimbabwean High Commission.

