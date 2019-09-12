The National Democratic Congress NDC has with immediate effect expelled Mwenya Musenge from the party.

The National Governing Council NGC of the party made this unanimous decision after an emergency meeting today.

Twenty Two NGC members and eight NDC office bearers of the NDC have cited a number of reasons for expelling Mr. Musenge.

Mr. Musenge has among other things been expelled for gross indiscipline, absentism and destabilizing the NDC.

He has also been axed for parading himself as a Secretary General of the NDC overlooking a court decision.

Further, members of the press have been advised to stop quatoting Mr. Musenge in any media writeups.

Doing so will constitute contempt of court.

A letter expelling Mr. Musenge from the NDC will be delivered to him.

This is according to a statement issued by NDC Secretary General Mrs. Bridget Atanga.

