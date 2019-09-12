By Edwin Lifwekelo

IT IS THE HAND AND VOICE OF HICHILEMA MUDDYING THE WATERS-NOT A UPND PARTY FUNCTIONARY

Yesterday, Patriotic Front Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda called out UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and cautioned him against dragging Financial intelligence Centre (FIC) CEO Ms. Mary Chirwa Tshuma’s name in his quest to score cheaply in his political battles. He further reminded Mr. Hichilema that there is no such thing as “Life CEO” in the same way that he is “Life President” of the UPND.

In responding to Mr. Chanda’s clarion call, Mr Hichilema through his “Party Official” confirms what many feared the most and now puts Ms. Mary Tshuma in the public dock.

The statement purportedly “signed by a UPND official” is nothing but the hand and voice of Mr. Hichilema trying to muddy the waters in an attempt to cause a straight forward matter to seem suspicious or less clear and less easy to understand.

We shall, therefore, respond to it as such…

Many questions are now being asked as to whether the FIC Boss is politically aligned or not….

The stance taken by Mr. Hichilema puts Ms Tshuma in a very awkward position and she must come out to clear her standing. This is because a person holding the office she does must not be associated or seen to compromise the independence of the institution they represent.

2. Ms. Tshuma MUST declare her position in this regard.

Ms. Tshuma is clearly a civil servant who is a darling of the Opposition. She must tell the nation where her allegiance lies and whether it is with Hakainde Hichilema.

We do not want to believe she is aligned to an Opposition Party and probably gets instructions from Mr. Hichilema.

3. Even the Presidency has tenure. Is there a portfolio or office in this country that is for life? ( Apart from Hichilema’s UPND Life Presidency)

Mr. Hichilema ought to know that it is not within the President’s Province to fire Ms. Tshuma; but supposing her contract ended, who is an Opposition leader to say it must continue in perpetuity?

Did the Minister of Finance mention Ms. Mary Tshuma’s name or did he indicate that she would be fired? No!

So why is Mr. Hichilema getting all worked up?

Why is UPND bent on creating an impression that they have gone to bed with Ms Tshuma even when some of us want to believe that she is a professional who does not deserve to be fitted with the political jacket UPND is forcing on her?

We all know how a muddy eyed Mr. Hichilema is politically at home in the mud, enjoys playing in the mud and derives pleasure at throwing mud at others.

Ms. Tshuma must, therefore, come out and declare her position; whether or not she has been drafted into Hichilema’s soiled brigade of rabble-rousers bent on muddying clear waters.

The Author is Founding Secretary General of the Patriotic Front

