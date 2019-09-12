Zambia Police has written to Prime Television Zambia requesting for video footage covered by the media House and aired to the members of the public on 9 September 2019 in respect of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili’s allegations against the Head of State.

In a letter to the Chief Editor, Deputy Criminal Investigations Officer Mugala said that Zambia Police was carrying out investigations in a matter where Mr Kambwili is alleged to have uttered words which bordered on the defamation of the Republican President.

“The coverage of his Press Briefing at his residence was done by yourselves and aired to the members of the public on the 9th September, 2019. In order for us to conclude these investigations, we humbly as you to avail us with the full footage in question,” stated Assistant Superintendent Mugala.

Yesterday reports emerged that Mr Kambwili was to be arrested this week after he questioned President Edgar Lungu’s links with Businessman Valden Findlay, highly placed government sources have revealed but failed to turn up at the Durg Enforcement Commission summoning due to illness.

Mr Kambwili said that he was not scared of his imminent arrest. In a brazen statement this week, Dr Kambwili questioned why President Lungu is always hanging around Mr Findlay who he described as a convicted drug peddler.

Mr Kambwili further alleged that there are rumours that the official presidential plane is being used to courier drugs by Mr Findlay with or without the knowledge of President Lungu.

But sources close to State House have revealed that both President Lungu and Mr. Findlay want Mr. Kambwili arrested and prosecuted over his claims.

“The President is upset over the issue and he has instructed both the police and the DEC to arrest Kambwili and that order should be executed as early as this week,” the sources said.

“What we know is that such claims have unsettled the President and he now wants Kambwili to feel the heat.”

The sources said the statement issued by State House Spokesman Isaac Chipampe on Tuesday announcing the investigations was the first step towards arresting Mr. Kambwili.

“What Chipampe announced was merely to formalize what was issued to the DEC earlier in the day. What you will see in the next few days is a quick movement of things before Kambwili is picked up.”

And Mr. Findlay has instructed his lawyers to serve Mr. Kambwili with court papers for criminal defamation. The sources disclosed that Mr Findlay has instructed his lawyers to sue Mr Kambwili over his claims.

“What Valden (Findlay) wants is to have Kambwili in court to prove all those allegations and produce evidence that Valden was mentioned in a US court over drugs, so it will be a very interesting case when it kicks off,” the source said.

But Mr Kambwili described reports of his pending arrest as a joke.

“Listen to this joke. I am informed that Lungu (President Lungu) has instructed DEC to arrest me for what I said about Findlay. Tabaishiba Imbwill (They don’t know a Leopard), let them come, twalalwa nabo (we will fight them), let them come, let them come, Mr Kambwili said.

