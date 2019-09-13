Aggrey Chiyangi says Green Eagles have put behind them the euphoria of eliminating Orlando Pirates from the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminarystage and have reloaded for the next challenge against Premiero de Agosto of Angola.

Eagles hosts Agosto in a pre-group stage first leg match this Saturday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

However, Eagles come into the match a week after sustaining their first league defeat of the season following a 2-0 away loss to 2016 league champions Zanaco on September 8 in Lusaka.

Eagles kicked off their league campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Kabwe Warriors on August 31 that came in the wake of their 1-1 away draw and 1-0 home win over Pirates.

“We have done everything possible to make sure that that game is out of their minds,” Chiyangi said.

“The advantage is that the loss we had in the second league game against Zanaco, shows that if we don’t work hard then we cannot win.

“We have spoken to them and we have seen the positive attitude in training.”

But Chiyangi has warned his charges to expect a tough match against the 2018 CAF ChampionsLeague semifinalists who held Zesco 0-0 at home and beat them 2-1 in the group stage of that edition of the competition en route to the last four.

“But again for us this is a competition, our preparations have gone very well and we have had a chance of watching their last game and at least the players have an insight into that team,” Chiyangi said.

“We have seen how strong they are and where we feel they have go some weaknesses.”

