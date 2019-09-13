Govt. reaffirms fight against corruption

President Edgar Lungu says his government will not relent in the fight against corruption.

President Lungu called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, in stamping out corruption for the benefit of the Zambian people and the future generation.

He said it is disheartening that some people are bent on destroying the nation through corrupt means.

He encouraged all Zambians to work together towards building an economically equipped Zambia, and ensure that everyone benefits from the country’s resources.

President Lungu also said that his government will continue to focus on political and economic diplomacy as well as strengthening Zambia’s interaction with the international community for sustainable development.

Mr Lungu said Zambia has reinforced her bilateral relations with other countries around the globe.

He noted that the world is increasingly becoming a global village and Zambia is not an island, hence the need to strengthen ties not only in Africa but across the globe.

Meanwhile, the President has said that the government is determined to provide a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive and to implement market-driven policies.

The Head of State says his government remains committed to assuring the safety of private investments.

He notes that favorable measures are essential in attracting both domestic and foreign direct investment in the quest to achieve sustainable development.

“The private sector can attest that generally, they are operating their businesses in a conducive environment”, the President said.

President Lungu added that this is evidenced by Zambia having actualized investment in 2018 of USD 700 million with the 31,086 jobs created.

“As at June 2019 the actualized investment stood at USD415 million and am confident that at this rate, the returns on investment will surpass that of last year”, he said.

He explained that the Zambia Revenue Authority devised new and progressive methods of tax collection, which is business friendly as opposed to policing out local and foreign investors.

He further noted that electronic platforms for the business community have been put in place to help them operate from the comfort of their homes and offices ultimately helping them cut down on transaction cost while enhancing tax compliance.

He said dialogue platforms have been established to set a friendly atmosphere of dealing with tax matters with various taxpayers all being done to promote a business friendly environment in the country.

President Lungu noted that with austerity measures being put in place by government, next year’s budget will be seriously affected as the country expects to meet the debt obligations, pay outstanding local debts and meet the pressing needs of the country such as food security, water reticulation and energy generation.

