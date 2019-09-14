President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Harare, Zimbabwe, to attend former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s State funeral.
Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Emmanuel Chenda told ZANIS in an interview in Harare yesterday afternoon that President Lungu will be among other Heads of State and Government attending Late Mugabe’s funeral, in the company of first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda, Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda and Former Vice President Guy Scott.
Ambassador Chenda said the President will join other Heads of State from 11 countries from Africa and beyond, coming to attend the State funeral, tomorrow.
The Ambassador further reminded that the late African leader and founding Father for Zimbabwe shared good bilateral ties with Zambia, and its past and present leadership, hence befitting for the four Zambian leaders to represent the country during the State funeral.
Ambassador Chenda described the late Mr Mugabe as a gallant leader who contributed greatly to strengthening the cordial relationship shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Mr Mugabe died on September 6th, 2019 in Singapore where he had gone for treatment.
His body was brought to Zimbabwe on Wednesday this week and has been Iying in state at Rufaro stadium where members of the public have been paying their last respects.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since accorded the late President a state funeral, with all flags in the country flying at half-mast, with radio and television stations playing solemn music as eulogies are being passed.
The body is expected to be moved today to the National Heroes Stadium where the state funeral will take place.
Findlay has agreed to cover the jet fuel costs on condition that he can his cargo on the jet without interference. This is life in Zambia. The pf are good at consuming public resources even when we are told that it is time for austerity measures. Why not send Kenneth kaunda. It is both cost effective and befitting due to their history. Lungu is insignificant to the struggle for independence.
A chance has presented itself for Ndokota Jonathan to jump on the plane and waste had earned tax payers money .When will this man sit down confront problems head on ?
Robert Mugabe Rest In Peace.
