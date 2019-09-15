Four Zambian trucks belonging to different companies in Zambia have been hijacked in Johannesburg, South Africa by unknown people.

The trucks that were coming from Zambia to South Africa carried different vehicle engines for reconditioning in wadeville and Kempton park garages in South Africa.

According to the information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, three trucks were hijacked in wadeville, germiston whilst the other truck was hijacked in Joeslovo Gauteng province in the early hours of today, Sunday 15 September.

The trucks were being driven by Zambian nationals identified as Katongo Mulenga, Boniface Chabala, Jimmy Kasenga and Charles Kakoma.

It was reported that the drivers were tied with cable wires and bundled in a car before being dumped at the roadside near the area were the attack happened.

The matter has been reported to Cleveland and John Foster police posts for investigations.

No injuries were reported as a result of the hijacking and the affected Zambians are safe.

The High Commission is monitoring the matter closely and has engaged relevant local authorities to ensure the safety of Zambians in South Africa as well as ensure that the trucks were recovered.

