Leaders Napsa Stars and Nkana have ensured that the status quo on the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division table is maintained at the end of Week Two of the new campaign.

On Sunday, Napsa reclaimed top spot just 24 hours after Nkana took an overnight lead following their away win in Ndola.

At Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Napsa beat promoted Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 to collect their second successive league win to stay in command on 6 points courtesy of a 79th minute Simon Nkhata goal.

Twenty four hour hours earlier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Nkana stayed unbeaten this term following a 1-0 win over Buildcon.

Idris Mbombo scored the games’ lone goal in the 13th minute to also see him command the top scorers log on three goals from two games.

Red Arrows are third after they won 1-0 away at still winless Lumwana Radiants on Saturday.

Veteran striker James Chamanga was also on target in the 13th minute to see three team’s end Week Two on 6 points.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes and Power Dynamos recorded their first league wins of the season.

Buffaloes started their campaign with a 2-0 away defeat at Nkana while Power were 1-0 losers at Kansanshi a fortnight ago.

But on Sunday at Woodlands, Friday Samu’s 49th minute header gave Buffaloes a 1-0 home win over Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

The result sent the nine-time champions to their second successive league defeat of the season.

On Saturday at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, a very convincing Power beat Lusaka Dynamos 2-0.

Midfielders Benson Sakala and Larry Bwalya scored in the 49th and 90th minutes respectively to see Power make a winning start at home and redeem themselves following that the shock defeat in Solwezi on August 31.

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK TWO RESULTS AND FIXTURES

14/09/2019

Forest Rangers 1-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 1

Buildcon 0-Nkana 1

Kabwe Warriors 1-Nkwazi0

Power Dynamos 2-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Red Arrows 1

15/09/2019

Napsa Stars 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Green Buffaloes 1-Mufulira Wanderers 0

18/09/2019

Nakambala Leopards-Zesco United

