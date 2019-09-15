The Patriotic Front (PF) Government Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile, has said that if the current constitution goes into the 2021 general elections in its current form, it will be injurious to many Zambians including the oppostional parties who have been losing the elections.

Speaking at the PF media interaction forrum, Mr Mundubile said that among many pertinent items is the extension of the number of days in which a Presidential petition ought to be head from the current 14 to 30 days in reference to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s outcry from the 2016 elections.

Speaking at the same function, the Patriotic Front Kabwe Central MP, who also party’s Parliamentary Deputy Chief whip said foreign entities should not dictate how Zambia ought to refine its constitution because Zambia has a Parliament mandated by the people to make laws.

Mr Tutwa said that he is aware of foreign institutions funding questionable characters in Zambia to distort the constitution refinement process in Zambia.

Mr. Ngulube further that said that it would be wrong for the opposition to assume that the constitution refinement is meant to Benefit President Edgar Lungu when recommendations were made by all institutions in the country including chiefs.

He expressed shock that the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and other donor-funded institutions are opposing the constitution refinement process when they were part of its initiation in Siavonga.

Mr Ngulube has advised Zambians not to be swayed from the refinement process by sponsored disgruntled elements on grounds that most amendments will not change Zambia’s position of being a democratic state.

