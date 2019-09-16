Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has directed all UPND Members of Parliament to vote against the Constitution amendment bill number 10 when it comes up for deliberation before parliament.

Mr. Hichilema emphasized that all opposition members of parliament should walk away in protest of the bill for it has nothing good to benefit Zambians.

Mr. Hichilema said that the decision was arrived at after members of the Central committee deliberated on the matter.

Mr Hichilema said this during a media briefing held at the party Secretariat in Lusaka.

But Parliamentary Chief Whip, Brian Mundubile has described Mr Hichilema ‘s instructions to the MPs as unfortunate.

Mr. Mundubile has since urged Mr. Hichilema to rescind his position by allowing UPND MPs to interrogate bill number ten on the basis of its merits.

He said there is a need to put aside partisan interests when addressing matters of the constitution.

Mr. Mundibile has since called for unity of purpose in responding to the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Meanwhile, the PF has advised its PF Members of Parliament and independent MPs to support the comprehensive Nuclear bill in Parliament.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says there is a need to support the government in meeting its international atomic energy agency standards through ratification of relevant treaties.

Mr. Chanda says the decision to embrace nuclear energy will help the country in achieving the Seventh National Development Plan-7NDP and the vision 2030.

Mr. Chanda was speaking to ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka.

And Mr. Chanda further said that nuclear power has very low lifetime greenhouse gas emissions which makes it a climate change mitigation option.

He said climate change is real hence the need to work together in helping the government mitigate the effects.

